Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich tests positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released by the Colts, Reich said he tested positive despite being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and is asymptomatic.

Reich will miss the beginning of training camp, which begins Wednesday when players report to Grand Park in Westfield.

"I'm fortunate to be fully vaccinated and I'm asymptomatic," Reich said. "I'm feeling well and I'm looking forward to returning as soon as I'm medically cleared."

Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Reich tested positive Friday and has not shown any symptoms.

"So there's going to be breakthrough cases," Ballard said. "We know that, and I don't want this to turn out to be a negative in terms of people running away from being vaccinated because it's still critical. And I think with Frank testing positive and getting COVID and having no symptoms, it shows it works."

Reich will be out at least one week and his return is based on further COVID-19 testing.