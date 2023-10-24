Indianapolis Colts Kenny Moore II hands out winter coats

INDIANAPOLIS — On the north side of Indianapolis, Colts’ cornerback Kenny Moore II donated brand-new winter coats to families.

"Something that means so little to someone, it means a lot to somebody else," Moore said.

There's a lot more to Moore than making great plays. It's his work off the field, that's raising cheers across Central Indiana.

"When good things happen it's not a surprise because you give so much. It's something that you never wait for others to do for you go ahead and do it for other people," Moore said.

For the second year, Moore teamed up with UnitedHealthcare to give coats to mothers, children, and foster children at the Firefly Children & Family Alliance.

A cause that really resonates with Moore.

"It was me and six other sisters. It's seven of us. My mom made a way out of no way," Moore said.

That's why he's helping to take the load off other single mothers.

"It allows us to put money somewhere else I know like as a single mom in general just for somebody to give you even like a hammy down coat, but a new coat is like super nicer," Jazmin Smith said.

Means the world to him.

"It would be a little bit difficult because of the economic situation that we're having right now, and we are very thankful to have and receive these coats for this winter," Jamie Rios said.

"My mom doesn't even know about this event right now, but I’m sure she would be very happy," Moore said.

Moore hopes to be able to provide winter coats for families again next year.