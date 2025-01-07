Indianapolis Colts part ways with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have parted ways with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, the team announced on Monday.

Bradley spent the last three seasons as the Colts’ defensive coordinator. He joined the team in 2022 after former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus was hired as the Chicago Bears' head coach.

"I'm appreciative of Gus and the commitment he made to the Colts," head coach Shane Steichen said. "He is a man of great character, and I have the utmost respect for him. I felt like we needed to move in a different direction. I wish Gus and his family all the best moving forward."

The team did not say who would be taking over the position for the 2025-26 season.

This move comes just one day after owner Jim Irsay announced his plans to retain Steichen and the Colts’ general manager Chris Ballard.

Indy struggled late in the season and missed the playoffs for a fourth straight year, finishing 8-9.