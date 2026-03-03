Indianapolis Colts place transition tag on quarterback Daniel Jones

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have placed a transition tag on quarterback Daniel Jones on Tuesday.

Jones was signed by Indianapolis as an unrestricted free agent in March 2025 and started 13 games, scoring 19 touchdowns, before tearing his ACL.

The tag guarantees the Colts the right of first refusal for Jones, preserving the right to match any competing offer he may get from another team.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter on X, the transition tag is worth $37.833 million, more than $6 million less than the QB franchise tag.

Another tag: The Colts are placing the transition tag on QB Daniel Jones, per sources. The transition tag is $37.833M, more than $6M cheaper than the QB franchise tag, but gives Jones the opportunity to sign an offer sheet with another team that Indianapolis would then have the… pic.twitter.com/eLmqLB5ZgH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2026

