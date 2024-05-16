Indianapolis Colts release schedule for 2024 season

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have released their schedule for the 2024 season.

The team will play eight of their 17 games at home and the other nine on the road. The Colts will only have one primetime game during the season.

The Colts will start their season with a game against the Houston Texans at home on Sept. 8.

Along with annual home matchups against AFC South division opponents, the Colts will host the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium this season.

You can view the full schedule below:

📺 2024 Schedule Release on NFLN pic.twitter.com/WapibyiXux — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 16, 2024

