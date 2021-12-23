Watch
Indianapolis Colts send league-leading 7 players to Pro Bowl

AJ Mast/AP
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs for a 67-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Posted at 9:59 AM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 10:04:12-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts had a league-leading seven players selected for the Pro Bowl.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that the Colts will send three offensive players (running back Jonathan Taylor, center Ryan Kelly and guard Quenton Nelson), three defensive players (defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Darius Leonard and cornerback Kenny Moore II) and one special teams player (long snapper Luke Rhodes).

The seven Pro Bowlers are the most for the Colts since 2014.

The Colts — winners of five of their past six games — are 8-6 this season and currently occupy the AFC’s fifth playoff spot. They will travel to Arizona to play the Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

The Pro Bowl will be played Feb. 6, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

