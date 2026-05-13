Indianapolis Colts to face Commanders in London on Oct. 4

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Indianapolis Colts will face the Washington Commanders at Tottenham Stadium in London on Oct. 4, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The game will count as an away game for the Colts.

The matchup is scheduled for Week 4 of the 2026 season and will be the Colts’ second game in London in franchise history. The team previously played the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in 2016.

It will also be the Colts’ third international game in four years. The Colts played as the away team in Frankfurt, Germany, against the New England Patriots in 2023 and as the home team against the Atlanta Falcons in Berlin in 2025.

The full 2026 regular-season schedule will be released at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the Colts’ social media channels and Colts.com. Fans can join the Official Priority List to be among the first to see the schedule.

The NFL will manage ticket distribution for the London game and will announce when ticket sales begin. Fans can visit NFL.com/LondonGames for updates and ticket information.