Indianapolis locks up Leonard with richest LB contract

Michael Conroy/AP
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard on the sideline during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 1:38 PM, Aug 08, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Darius Leonard has agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Indianapolis Colts worth $99.25 million, making him the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL.

The terms were confirmed to The Associated Press by a person with knowledge of the deal who requested anonymity because the team had not released that information.

The deal keeps Leonard off the 2022 free-agent market and means the Colts have locked up their two biggest offseason priorities in the past two weeks — Right tackle Braden Smith signed his extension in late July.

