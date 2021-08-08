Indianapolis locks up Leonard with richest LB contract

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Darius Leonard has agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Indianapolis Colts worth $99.25 million, making him the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL.

The terms were confirmed to The Associated Press by a person with knowledge of the deal who requested anonymity because the team had not released that information.

Let’s go baby! Thank you @Colts @JimIrsay and everyone who had a hand involved for this blessing! I’m forever thankful and honored to be a Colt! Let’s go baby — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) August 8, 2021

The deal keeps Leonard off the 2022 free-agent market and means the Colts have locked up their two biggest offseason priorities in the past two weeks — Right tackle Braden Smith signed his extension in late July.