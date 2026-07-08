Jim Irsay Collection memorabilia auction sets record with $105 million in sales

NEW YORK (WRTV) — The Jim Irsay Collection auction series achieved a total of $105,266,766 across five auctions, Christie's in New York announced Monday.

It marked the largest sale total in history for memorabilia and celebrated the 250th anniversary of the United States. The auction series saw almost 30 records set across 404 lots sold.

The final auction, named The Irsay Collection: Icons of History, ended with the sale of the original working manuscript of Alcoholics Anonymous, known as the “Big Book,” for $2,393,000 to the Stepping Stones Foundation. The “Big Book” is historically significant as it initiated the 12-step recovery movement.

The purchase by the Stepping Stones Foundation ensures the manuscript returns to the house of one of its authors, the late Bill Wilson, whose home the nonprofit manages.

All proceeds from the sale of the Alcoholics Anonymous working manuscript will be donated to philanthropic causes close to the heart of the late Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts.

The top item in the final sale was a letter from George Washington to Thomas Jefferson transmitting a draft copy of the Constitution for Jefferson's review, which sold for $2,759,000.

Other notable sales included a Stone Copy of the Declaration of Independence, considered the most accurate of early facsimiles, selling for $2,027,000.

A pair of tickets to Ford's Theatre, stamped for the night of Lincoln's assassination, sold for $330,200.