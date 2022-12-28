Jim Irsay giving back to fans nearing end of disappointing season

INDIANAPOLIS — As the Colts near the end of their widely-regarded disappointing season, owner Jim Irsay is looking for ways to give back to fans who have stuck it out with the team.

This week on Twitter, Irsay announced plans to send 14 fans to New York City on his private jet for the Colts vs. Giants game this weekend.

Along with travel and tickets, Irsay will provide hotel accommodations, meals and ground transportation. The winners will return to Indianapolis on Monday.

Seven winners will be announced and will be allowed to bring a plus-one with them.

Winners will also get $2,000 in spending cash

You have until 3 p.m. on Thursday to enter.