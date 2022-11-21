Jim Irsay makes $1M donation to Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts Owner Jim Irsay is donating $1 million to the Indianapolis Zoo.

The donation will fund the construction of the new Indianapolis Colts Welcome Center Plaza, which is currently under construction. The plaza is scheduled to open Memorial Day Weekend of 2023.

“The Indianapolis Zoo is a world leader in wildlife and natural conservation and oversees efforts and projects that are truly making a difference across the globe,” said Irsay. “Not only is the zoo making great strides to preserve nature around the world, but it also provides world-class educational and entertainment opportunities for the entire Indianapolis community and makes our city an even better place to call home.”

The Colts plaza will include a visitor’s center for ticket purchasing, restrooms, stroller rental and expanded amenities for visitors. The plaza will serve as a welcoming and stress-free environment for visitors and may even house some animals, including an aardvark, sloth, juvenile alligators and birds, according to the zoo.

“The Indianapolis Colts Plaza will be a welcoming and exciting prelude to a brand-new entry experience for our more than 1.2 million yearly guests,” said Indianapolis Zoo president & CEO, Dr. Rob Shumaker. “We are grateful to the Colts and the Irsay family for their generous gift. Our community is so fortunate to have an organization with such deep roots and commitment to our city.”