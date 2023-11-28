Watch Now
Jonathan Taylor to undergo thumb surgery, says Colts owner Jim Irsay

Posted at 5:00 PM, Nov 28, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will undergo thumb surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles, team owner Jim Irsay told The Athletic.

Irsay says Taylor will hopefully return in 2-3 weeks.

Taylor, who finished with a 91-yard, two touchdown performance, injured his thumb during the Colts' win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. An evaluation later determined surgery was required.

At this time, no decision has been on whether the player will be placed on Injured Reserve, according to ESPN sources, though it is a possibility and will be decided later this week.

UP NEXT:

The Colts visit the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 3 with Zack Moss in Taylor's place.

