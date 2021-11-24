Jonathan Taylor wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week after scoring 5 TDs

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was rewarded Wednesday for his record-breaking performance last week against the Buffalo Bills.

Taylor, who scored a franchise-record five touchdowns in the Colts 41-15 win Sunday, was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week. He previously won the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Month for October.

Taylor had 32 carries for 185 yards and four rushing touchdowns at Buffalo. He caught three passes for 19 yards and another touchdown.

At 22, he is the youngest player to score five touchdowns in a game, which is tied for fourth-most by a single player in NFL history.