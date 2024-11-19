Josh Downs, Anthony Richardson team up to give Colts offense a jolt of energy in win over Jets

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts receiver Josh Downs welcomed last week's announcement that Anthony Richardson would return as Indy's starting quarterback.

Both showed why they were so excited to be teaming up again Sunday.

Downs made a diving 31-yard catch on Richardson's first throw, finished with five catches for 84 yards, one TD and helped his good friend and draft classmate lead the Colts to a critical 28-27 win over the New York Jets.

“You guys know that’s my guy right there,” Richardson said when asked about Downs. “It’s my job to get him the ball. I know for a fact he’s going to get open no matter who’s guarding him, so shoutout to J.D. for making it work.”

Downs' big day may have helped Richardson turn the corner, too.

The former Florida star has never started more than four consecutive games over his first two seasons, which may explain his inconsistency. But on Sunday, he put together the most efficient four quarters of his career.

Richardson entered the game with a league-low completion rate of 44.4%, but he went 20 of 30 with a career-best 272 yards and one score while adding two strong TD runs, including the go-ahead 4-yard score with 46 seconds left. His quarterback rating of 106.5 was the highest of any game he had started and finished.

The Colts are hoping it was a game-changing performance for Richardson.

“He was great. Composure was phenomenal,” coach Shane Steichen said after benching Richardson for two games. "We know how talented he is. He put in great work this week, and he's got to continue that because we know what type of player he can be.”

What Indy (5-6) can expect moving forward remains unclear.

Richardson initially sat because Steichen wanted last year's No. 4 overall draft pick to take a step back, pay greater attention to the details and learn to make greater personal sacrifices for the team.

Message received.

Downs saw the changes and hopes they will help the Colts fight their way back into playoff position.

“I know he's been doing a lot of extra stuff, meeting with coaches, offensive line, running backs. He was doing that before, but he's really taken it up a notch,” Downs said. “I told him I had him all game and he made the right plays. He ran the ball hard and he put the team on his back.”

What’s working

Ground game. The unimpressive final numbers — 35 carries for 91 yards — hardly tell the tale. With Richardson and Jonathan Taylor together in the backfield, the Jets defense had to respect both options. That also opened up plays downfield, too, allowing Richardson to take advantage.

What needs work

Offensive line. Indy started three rookies Sunday, and it showed at some inopportune moments. The most obvious was a strip-sack of Richardson early in the second half, a miscue New York quickly converted into a TD for a 14-13 lead. If the young guys continue to play, they'll need to run block better, too.

Stock up

DE Kwity Paye. When Samson Ebukam injured his Achilles tendon in training camp, Paye's role changed. Then Paye got hurt. He finally looked like his old, disruptive self on Sunday, getting two sacks including the one that sealed the win. He now has 3 1/2 this season.

Stock down

QB Joe Flacco. The 39-year-old had some promising moments in his first four appearances with Indy. While Richardson's health status could give Flacco more chances, the fact remains Richardson has been selected as the starter for the rest of this season, likely relegating Flacco to the bench for the foreseeable future.

Injuries

The Colts may be as healthy as they've been all season. Steichen announced no new injuries Sunday or Monday, and everybody who was listed on last week's injury report played against the Jets. The biggest question heading into this week might be whether WR Michael Pittman Jr. will play again this week after missing the previous week with a back injury.

Key number

Five — Indy's defense opened the game with five straight three-and-outs against the Jets and did not allow a first down until the final two minutes of the first half.

Next steps

Yes, Richardson beat a reeling team in the Jets (3-8). Now he must show he can beat the NFC’s top team, Detroit (9-1), and the kind of aggressive defense that has harassed and harangued Richardson into the kind of costly mistakes that have plagued him in the past.