Linebacker Shaquille Leonard waived by Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Indianapolis Colts have waived linebacker Shaquille Leonard.

A former All-Pro and Pro Bowler, #Colts LB Shaq Leonard was one of the game's best. But his playing time dipped this year, which he's spoken publicly about. Now, he's been waived. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2023

In a post to social media, Leonard shared his love for Indianapolis and his regrets for never bringing a trophy to the city.

Indy, I thank you 💜 pic.twitter.com/VxMa1VU2IA — Darius Shaquille Leonard (@dsleon45) November 21, 2023

Colts brass released the following statements:

“Colts Nation will always remember The Maniac’s palpable energy on the field with each tackle, interception, punchout, and fumble recovery. Off the field, he’s a servant leader and assisted numerous families in both his hometown and the Indianapolis community. We’re thankful for Shaq and the contributions he made to our organization. We wish him and his beautiful family the best moving forward.” Jim Irsay

“Shaq is the ultimate competitor and has been a fan favorite since he arrived as a rookie in 2018. We are incredibly grateful for his contributions to the team and the city of Indianapolis over the last six seasons. We wish him the best and he will always be a valued member of the Horseshoe.” Chris Ballard