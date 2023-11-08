Member of Colts Super Bowl winning team, Matt Ulrich dead at 41

INDIANAPOLIS — In a tweet on Wednesday, Colts owner Jim Irsay announced the death of former Colts offensive lineman Matt Ulrich.

Ulrich spent two season with the Colts, making 10 appearances on the offensive line for the team.

I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Matt Ulrich. Matt was with us only two seasons, but left his mark on many. Great guy, I hear he was a great dad---and he was a Super Bowl champ. My prayers to his family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Cb21IkP1XT — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 8, 2023

Ulrich played football at Northwestern University before signing with the Colts as a rookie in 2005.

He was a member of the Super Bowl XLI winning Colts team.

Details surrounding his death have not been released.