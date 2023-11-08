Watch Now
Member of Colts Super Bowl winning team, Matt Ulrich dead at 41

Ulrich played for the Colts two seasons
Associated Press
Posted at 12:17 PM, Nov 08, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — In a tweet on Wednesday, Colts owner Jim Irsay announced the death of former Colts offensive lineman Matt Ulrich.

Ulrich spent two season with the Colts, making 10 appearances on the offensive line for the team.

Ulrich played football at Northwestern University before signing with the Colts as a rookie in 2005.

He was a member of the Super Bowl XLI winning Colts team.

Details surrounding his death have not been released.

