Nearly four decades of devotion: A look inside the home of a Colts superfan

INDIANAPOLIS — Rick Stevens calls himself the "Colts Caveman," and one look at his Indianapolis home makes it clear why. Nearly every surface, including the walls and ceiling, is covered in Colts memorabilia.

It's a testament to his devotion that stemmed from a single trade in 1987.

"I started being a Colts fan back in Halloween of 1987, and I say that because Halloween 1987 is when GM Jim Irsay made the trade to acquire Eric Dickerson from the Los Angeles Rams," Stevens recalled. "And I was a huge Rams fan, and I immediately became a Colts fan."

Stevens estimates his collection includes 700 to 800 items.

WRTV

"I know I've got close to 200 jerseys, but you know, home and away, and I've also got one for every team in the NFL. Then some other signed memorabilia, and then, you know, odds and ends," Stevens said.

The man cave has been Stevens' work of art for quite some time. It showcases the team's ability to connect fans from all over.

"Colts Nation means a lot to me. They really do," Stevens said. "It's a family of Colts fans, and we're everywhere. I mean, we're in Germany, we're in the Netherlands, we're in Canada."

Among his most treasured items is an autographed picture from team owner Jim Irsay, sent following a work accident in 2011.

"Mr. Irsay sent me this autographed picture with his condolences for me to lose my hand, and he sent me that back in 2011, and it really meant a lot to me then," Stevens said.

Stevens' dedication hasn't gone unnoticed by the organization. He won a Twitter contest that sent him to see Elton John in concert, and in 2022, Irsay sent him to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl.

WRTV

As the Colts push for the playoffs this season, Stevens' collection will continue growing, but his devotion remains unchanged.

"It's the NFL, the Indianapolis Colts, we love them. It's our franchise, and I truly believe they're going to take us places," Stevens said.

