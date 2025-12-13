NFL: Philip Rivers to start Sunday for Colts against Seahawks

INDIANAPOLIS – Philip Rivers will start as quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, just five days after coming out of retirement.

The 44-year-old quarterback was officially activated Saturday morning. He hasn't played in the NFL since the 2020 playoffs.

The Colts were forced to bring Rivers back after losing starting quarterback Daniel Jones to a season-ending Achilles injury last week. Backup Riley Leonard is hurt and Anthony Richardson remains out with an eye injury.

Rivers had been coaching high school football in Alabama since retiring in 2021. Head coach Shane Steichen called him Sunday night, and Rivers worked out at the team facility Monday before deciding to return.

Rivers comeback resets his Hall of Fame eligibility.

The Colts are 8-5 and need wins to make the playoffs after losing four of their last five games.

Sunday's game is 4:25 p.m. in Seattle.