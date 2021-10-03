PHOTOS: Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) hands the ball to running back Malcolm Brown (34), during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/WIlfredo Lee) AP Photos

Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81) is brought down by Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP Photos

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2), center, gets sacked during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP Photos

Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders (7) kicks a field goal as punter Michael Palardy (5) holds, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/WIlfredo Lee) AP Photos

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/WIlfredo Lee) AP Photos

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) hands the ball to running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/WIlfredo Lee) AP Photos

Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) gets tackled by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23), as Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) gives chase, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP Photos

Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders (7) kicks a field goal, as Miami Dolphins punter Michael Palardy (5) holds the ball, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP Photos

Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) tackles Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed (26), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/WIlfredo Lee) AP Photos

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17), center, is chased by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes (27) and Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (95) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP Photos

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) hands the ball to running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/WIlfredo Lee) AP Photos

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) hands off the ball to Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP Photos

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle John Jenkins (90) talks to side judge Alex Kemp (55) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/WIlfredo Lee) AP Photos

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/WIlfredo Lee) AP Photos

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) gets past Miami Dolphins strong safety Jason McCourty (30) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP Photos

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) makes a call during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/WIlfredo Lee) AP Photos

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/WIlfredo Lee) AP Photos

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) runs the ball as tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) runs with him during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/WIlfredo Lee) AP Photos

Miami Dolphins linebacker Sam Eguavoen sacks Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/WIlfredo Lee) AP Photos

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates with teammates including Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21), left, after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP Photos

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates with teammates including running back Nyheim Hines (21), running back Marlon Mack (25), and wide receiver Parris Campbell (1), after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP Photos

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) gets past Miami Dolphins strong safety Jason McCourty (30) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP Photos

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) gets past Miami Dolphins strong safety Jason McCourty (30) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP Photos

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) prevents Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) from catching a pass in the end zone, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP Photos

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) and Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) go after a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/WIlfredo Lee) AP Photos

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP Photos

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws the ball during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray) AP Photos

Prev 1 / Ad Next