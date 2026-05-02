Report: Colts decline Anthony Richardson’s fifth-year option

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts declined to pick up the fifth-year option for quarterback Anthony Richardson, per a report from ESPN.

Richardson, who the Colts drafted No. 4 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, will now become an unrestricted from agent after the 2026 season.

Richardson started 15 games for the Colts in 2023 and 2024. He has thrown for 2,400 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in his career in Indianapolis.

Richardson has requested a trade and according to Colts general manager Chris Ballard, is not present for offseason workouts.

