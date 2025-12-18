Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Report: Colts open practice window for Anthony Richardson

Darron Cummings/AP
FILE - Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Dec. 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are opening the 21-day practice window for quarterback Anthony Richardson, though he continues to deal with vision limitations from his eye injury, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Coach Shane Steichen said Richardson still has "some vision limitations, so not fully and 100% clear," but the team wants to get him back on the field for small progress, according to Rapoport's report.

Richardson has been sidelined with an eye injury that has kept him out of recent games.

The Colts were forced to bring 44-year-old Philip Rivers out of retirement to start in their most recent game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The veteran quarterback was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad after the team lost starting quarterback Daniel Jones to a season-ending Achilles injury.

Rivers, who hadn't played in the NFL since the 2020 playoffs, had been coaching high school football in Alabama since retiring in 2021.

Backup quarterback Riley Leonard is also dealing with an injury, leaving the Colts thin at the position.

The Colts are 8-6 and need wins to secure a playoff spot after losing four of their last five games.

