Report: Colts to start rookie Riley Leonard in season finale vs. Texans

Gary McCullough/AP
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are expected to start rookie quarterback Riley Leonard on Sunday against the Houston Texans, ending Philip Rivers' brief comeback attempt, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Stephen Holder.

The decision comes after the Colts were officially eliminated from playoff contention following their 23-17 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday.

Rivers, 44, started three games after coming out of a five-year retirement, but the Colts went 0-3 during his stint, extending their losing streak to six games.

"After three games with Philip Rivers and the Colts falling out of the playoffs, Indy will get a look at the rookie," Fowler reported on social media Tuesday.

Leonard, a sixth-round draft pick from Notre Dame, led the Fighting Irish to the College Football Playoff National Championship game last year, where they lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

