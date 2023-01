INDIANAPOLIS — During media availability on Monday, head coach Jeff Saturday announced another quarterback change for the Colts.

Sam Ehlinger will return to the starting role for the team — which will be his third start and fourth game played.

On Sunday, Ehlinger entered the game for an injured Nick Foles and threw his first ever touchdown pass.

Saturday said Foles "will be down this week" and is "really sore".

Matt Ryan will serve as Ehlinger's backup for the game against the Texans.