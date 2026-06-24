Shane Steichen shares what excites him most about this Colts team

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Colts head coach Shane Steichen is entering year four in Indianapolis.

The Colts have won at least 8 games in all three of Steichen's years in Indy, but he is searching for his first playoff appearance in his time in Indy.

Steichen shared what excites him the most about this year's team.

"I think it's just the camaraderie that these guys have and I think it's building that team chemistry in the offseason that we did and building that foundation and then carrying that into training camp," Steichen said.

Steichen and the Colts have wrapped up minicamp and are off until the start of training camp. He said the offseason was great.

"We're just building the foundation, the camaraderie, the team chemistry, we've got a lot of new guys, new faces, so to get those guys out there together practicing, we did some off the field stuff this year as well, so that was good, but looking forward to training camp," Steichen said.

Two of those new faces are linebacker CJ Allen and safety A.J. Haulcy, the Colts two highest selected players in this year's NFL Draft.

"From the rookie class, been very pleased with CJ Allen and A.J. Haulcy," Steichen said. "They've came in professional, in early, out late, made a ton of plays in the spring, but excited to get the pads on with those guys."

Steichen praised Allen's work ethic, saying he is always studying tape and wants to be great, adding work ethic is what it takes to be great in the NFL.

Steichen has also been impressed with Allen's on-field tools.

"His toughness, his communication, the way he runs and tackles, very physical at the point of attack when he goes to make plays," Steichen said. "So I'm looking forward to seeing that on display this year."

The Colts will start training camp on Wednesday, July 29.