Steichen's risky 2-point call pays off as Colts put playoff hopes in Richardson's hands

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen took a big chance on one final play call Sunday.

He put the ball in Anthony Richardson's hands and the second-year quarterback who was benched by Steichen one month earlier made his coach's decision look smart by running through multiple defenders for the decisive 2-point conversion.

Rather than play it safe by kicking an extra point to force overtime on the road, Steichen's risk paid off and the Colts walked away with a crucial 25-24 victory on the biggest chance he's taken in two seasons as coach. He didn't even hesitate.

“That was gut there, for sure,” Steichen said Monday. “I think game flow is a big part of it, where you're at in the season. You could have kicked (it) there and tied the game and next thing you know, they get the ball, you get a stop and boom, boom, boom, it ends in a tie. You never know. It's like you're there on the 2-yard line, went with my gut to go get it.”

This was not just another gutsy play call by an NFL coach.

The Colts (6-7) trailed by one with 12 seconds left in a game they desperately needed to stay in the playoff hunt — and perhaps to bolster the team's morale after losing four of the previous five games.

Although Richardson showed he could rally his team with a late comeback against the New York Jets two weeks earlier, he needed to prove he could do it again.

Moments after Richardson found Alec Pierce for a 3-yard TD pass on fourth-and-goal, Steichen gave Richardson a run-pass option that Richardson considered no option at all.

So the guy Steichen had recently challenged to make a stronger commitment to the team and sport he loves, went all-in and got the payoff.

“I know Shane called that play for a certain reason,” Richardson said. “I was reading the outside guys on it, but once I looked in the middle, I just decided I was going to take it and put it in my hands and try to make a decision right there and try to make it work.”

Every risky decision won't pay off, of course.

But Steichen took a chance on Richardson by selecting him with the No. 4 overall draft pick last year, by picking him as the starter that summer, by benching him in October and by reinstalling him as the starter in mid-November.

And now, Steichen seems content to let Indy's playoff hopes ride on Richardson, too.

What’s working

Michael Pittman Jr. & Jonathan Taylor. The Colts' top offensive playmakers — aside from Richardson — were more involved Sunday. Taylor ran for 96 yards and caught a TD pass. Pittman had five catches for 42 yards and drew two pass interference calls on TD drives.

What needs work

Defense. It appeared the Colts defense had finally turned the corner in recent weeks. This week, Indy regressed against one of the league's least efficient offenses. The Colts allowed 200 yards rushing and 422 yards overall against a rookie quarterback. They were stout in the red zone but forced only one punt — the one that led to the game-winning drive.

Stock up

Richardson. While his stats still look subpar, partly because of costly penalties and unseemly drops, his play has improved. He's making better throws and decisions, and he's demonstrated why Indy projects him to be its franchise quarterback.

Stock down

Gus Bradley. The longtime defensive coordinator and former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach quieted some critics with the unit's improved play. But this performance will evoke another round of calls for Steichen to shake up his defensive staff.

Injuries

WR Josh Downs missed Sunday's game with an injured right shoulder, and the Colts played with a completely revamped offensive line. Centers Ryan Kelly (knee) and Tanor Bortolini (concussion) were both out with injuries. Right tackle Braden Smith missed the game for personal reasons and the Colts made a lineup change at right guard. Steichen didn't talk about any additional injuries following the win.

But there is one to watch: All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson appeared to hurt his back early in the second quarter. He finished the game, but that's an injury that has caused him problems previously.

Key numbers

75 percent and 33.3 percent — Those are the red zone success rates that results in TDs scored and allowed by Indy on Sunday. The Colts converted three of its four trips into TDs while New England went 2 for 6. That proved to be the difference.

Next steps

The Colts get a well-deserved and well-timed bye. Indy now has two weeks to prepare for a key showdown at Denver (7-5) on Dec. 15 that could play a big role in determining the final AFC playoff spots.