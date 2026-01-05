Texans win 38-30 over Colts, clinch No. 5 seed in AFC playoffs

HOUSTON (AP) — The playoff-bound Houston Texans got their starters some rest on Sunday and the backups helped them get another win.

C.J. Stroud accounted for two touchdowns before sitting down at halftime and Ka’imi Fairbairn made a go-ahead field goal with 12 seconds left to lift the Texans to a 38-30 win over the Indianapolis Colts that extended their winning streak to nine games.

The victory gives the Texans (12-5) the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai scooped up a fumble on the final play and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown to pad the lead.

The Texans clinched a third straight postseason berth last week and they had a chance to win the AFC South with a victory and a Jacksonville loss. But with the Jaguars up big over the Titans at halftime, coach DeMeco Ryans opted to rest quarterback Stroud, defensive stars Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter, Derek Stingley and several other starters after the break.

Houston is the fifth team since 1990 to open a season 0-3 and reach the playoffs and the first team to do it twice after the 2018 Texans also achieved the feat.

“Our guys were able to accomplish a lot of great things,” Ryans said. “No matter how dim it looked to start the season, I’m proud our guys for continue to battle every single week and finding a way to win games. Now we finish on a high note to win against a really good team.”

Stingley said the mindset that got them where they are now was a simple one.

“We treated every game like it was a playoff game,” he said. “So that’s how we went on our streak.”

The Colts led 30-29 after a field goal with about 2 1/2 minutes to go before Fairbairn's 43-yard kick put the Texans on top 32-30 and gave him a career-high six field goals in the game.

“We can’t be where we are right now without (Fairbairn) and what he’s been doing,” Ryans said.

Rookie Riley Leonard had 270 yards passing with two TDs and he ran for another score. But he also lost a fumble and threw an interception in his first NFL start after the 44-year-old Philip Rivers started the past three games for the Colts after coming out of retirement.

“I learned that he can definitely play in this league for a long time,” coach Shane Steichen said of Leonard. “To go out and do it against the top defense like he did was pretty impressive. He’s a competitor.”

It’s the seventh straight loss for the Colts (8-9), who were eliminated from postseason contention with Houston’s win last week.

“It was frustrating,” Steichen said. “The last half of this season, for sure. That’s what it’s been — not finding ways to finish. We’ve got to work tirelessly on getting that fixed.”

Stroud had an 11-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and added a 2-yard run in the period to put the Texans up 20-10.

The Texans trailed 27-26 early in the fourth when Alijah Huzzie picked off Leonard to give them great field position. They failed to move the ball and settled for a 44-yard field goal to take a 29-27 lead.

Jonathan Taylor had 14 carries for just 26 yards to end the season with 1,585 yards and finish second in the NFL in yards rushing behind Buffalo's James Cook.

Alec Pierce had four receptions for a season-high 132 yards with two touchdowns before being ejected late in the third quarter for making contact with an official. He was ejected when he brushed an official with his arm as he was complaining about a flag not being thrown on a pass intended for him in the end zone. He was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and disqualified.

He said he tried to apologize to the official.

“I just wanted to let him know I wasn’t trying to put hands on him or anything,” he said. “It was no malicious act.”

The Colts took a 24-23 lead on a 1-yard TD scamper by Leonard on Indy’s first drive of the second half. That score was set up by a 53-yard reception by Pierce.

Houston went back on top with a 43-yard field goal later in the third.

After the penalty on Pierce, the Colts settled for a 39-yard field goal that put them up 27-26.

Houston took a 13-10 lead when Stroud threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Higgins with about 9 ½ minutes left in the first half.

About a minute later, Danielle Hunter sacked Leonard and caused a fumble which Henry To’oTo’o recovered on the 2-yard line. Stroud ran for the score on the next play to make it 20-10.

Pierce’s second touchdown came on an 8-yard grab that capped a 92-yard drive and cut the lead to 20-17 with about 90 seconds until halftime.

Fairbairn’s 29-yard field goal extended the lead to 23-17 at halftime.

Leonard connected with Pierce on a 66-yard touchdown pass to put the Colts up 7-3 early in the first.

Fairbairn’s second field goal of the game cut the lead to 7-6 later in the first.

A 50-yard field goal by Blake Grupe pushed Indy’s lead to 10-6 near the end of the quarter.

Injuries

Houston RB Jawhar Jordan injured his ankle in the second quarter and didn’t return.

Up next

The Texans will hit the road for the playoffs next week with an opponent to be determined.

