Tyler Warren feels more comfortable entering year 2 with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Tyler Warren is feeling confident coming into his second year with the Indianapolis Colts.

With his rookie season behind him, Warren says the biggest difference this June is his level of comfort with the Colts system and offseason program.

"I think just coming in and not being a rookie and understanding what this all looked like and kind of what to expect as a player," Warren said. "It's been a little bit more comfortable for me and getting in to certain things a little more and not worrying about the big picture."

Head coach Shane Steichen is seeing that progress on the field.

"He's obviously going into year two, working on his body and just getting in great physical shape and coming in and out of breaks," Steichen said. "He's made some good plays out here in practice in 7-on-7 and team situations so looking for the next steps in his development again this year."

After leading the team in targets last season, Warren's been focused on growing as a pass catcher.

"It's invaluable being able to learn from my personal experiences, go back and watch stuff and being around the other guys like Josh (Downs) and Alec (Pierce) and watching them and just kind of being able to soak it all in after being out there and physically doing it is important," Warren said.

Quarterback Daniel Jones is expecting to start Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens. Even if he does, it's going to take some time for him to be the same player he was before last December's Achilles injury. Having a target as talented as Warren certainly will help that transition.

"I think they had a really good connection last year in his rookie year," Steichen said. "Continuing to build that bond and that connection through training camp and going into the season should pay dividends for us."

Warren's embracing calling Indy home, as well.

"The city's been awesome," Warren said. "I wasn't sure what Indy was like when I first got here but I like it a lot. The people here are great, and the fans and kind of the support and love they have for the Colts is awesome to be around."

Those Colts fans are hoping for many more Warren touchdowns to cheer for in 2026.