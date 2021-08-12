What Colts fans can expect at Lucas Oil Stadium during the 2021 season

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will open the 2021 NFL preseason Sunday against the Carolina Panthers with full capacity at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The game will be the Colts' first with no crowd limits since December 2019.

"We’re still very mindful of the health and safety situation across our community and country, so we will continue to consult with city officials and continue to take steps to protect the health of our fans, players and staff," said Pete Ward, Colts chief operating officer, in a news release.

On Thursday, the Colts announced health and safety guidelines for fans for the 2021 season:

The team will recommend that fans wear masks or face coverings, but they will not be required.

Fans who have tested positive within the past 14 days, been exposed to someone who tested positive within the past 14 days or experienced COVID-19 symptoms within the past 48 hours should stay home.

Security employees will conduct screens in a way that will minimize person-to-person contact.

The Lucas Oil Stadium roof and window will be open when weather conditions permit. The team said the stadium is equipped with hospital-grade air filters and provides 24/7 air circulation.

Stadium staff members will routinely disinfect all surfaces, including door handles, push plates, restroom fixtures and partitions, tables and furniture, trash cans and other areas.

Hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the stadium.

Stadium staff and vendors who work game days will complete training on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, PPE and other COVID-19 practices and protocols.

Fans will not be allowed to interact with players or coaches at any time.

Fans who participate in on-field activities must be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination.

Touchdown Town and tailgating on stadium property will return for the 2021 season.

All ticketing will be mobile for the 2021 season through the Colts app and all games will be cashless. Fans can use major credit and debit cards and mobile pay services at concessions and the Colts Pro Shop. The team will provide cash-to-card machines on the street and terrace levels.

Concessions stands will return to normal operations.

2021 Colts schedule

Preseason

Aug. 15: vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Aug. 21: at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Aug. 27: at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Regular season

Sept. 12: vs. Seattle, 1 p.m.

Sept. 19: vs. L.A. Rams, 1 p.m.

Sept. 26: at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Oct. 3: at Miami, 1 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.

Oct. 17: vs. Houston, 1 p.m.

Oct. 24: at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Oct. 31: vs. Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Nov. 4: vs. N.Y. Jets, 8:20 p.m.

Nov. 14: vs. Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Nov. 21: at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Nov. 28: vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Dec. 5: at Houston, 1 p.m.

Dec. 19: vs. New England, TBD

Dec. 25: at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

Jan. 2: vs. Las Vegas, 1 p.m.

Jan. 9: at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.