What Colts QB Daniel Jones has learned through the rehab process

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is nearly six months removed from tearing his Achilles against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He was already back at practice and throwing to his teammates at OTAs on Wednesday. He is just participating in individual drills right now. Colts head coach Shane Steichen said next week he may start getting reps in seven-on-seven.

Jones said he is feeling good and it has been a good process so far. He shared what he has learned about himself throughout the recovery process.

“I think it’s just the patience to stick with the process and trust that," Jones said. "I’d been through something similar with my knee a few years ago and everyone’s a little bit different, but yeah, lucky to be working with a great staff here with the Colts and it’s been fun. I think parts of it are tough obviously, but it’s a different way of training, a different way of approaching an offseason and I’ve enjoyed a lot of aspects of it.”

Jones tore his ACL in his right knee in 2023 when he was playing with the New York Giants.

While he is participating in some elements of practice, he is still thinking about the Achilles injury during workouts.

“I think I’m still aware of it," Jones said. "I think so much of my training is still rehab in a large sense. So, that’s certainly top of mind is where your Achilles, calf, kind of that whole process is definitely still very top of mind.”

Jones has never had a doubt about returning in time for Week 1, but he knows there is a balance to to the recovery process.

“I think you’ve got to be realistic and understand the body’s got to heal," Jones said. "There’s a process to it. And you try to focus on kind of what the next goal is and understand what the long-term goal is, but the more immediate short term next milestone that you’re trying to accomplish. I think that’s been the most helpful mindset to me.”

Jones threw for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions with the Colts in 2025. He completed 68% of his passes, the highest mark of his career. Jones also added five rushing touchdowns.

The Colts signed Jones to a two-year, $88 million contract this offseason.