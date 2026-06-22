When Colts players will report to training camp next month

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Colts rookies will report to training camp on Monday, July 27 and veterans will report to training camp on Tuesday, July 28 in Grand Park in Westfield, the NFL released on Monday.

The complete Colts training camp schedule has yet to be released, but the dates for their joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots have been set.

The Colts and Patriots will have a joint practice on Tuesday, August 11 in Foxborough, Massachusetts ahead of the Colts' preseason opener on Thursday, August 13 against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

The Colts will host the Falcons for two joint practices on Wednesday, August 19 and Thursday, August 20 ahead of the preseason game on Saturday, August 22. The joint practices will be in Westfield and the Colts will host the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

This will be the last year that Colts training camp will be in Grand Park.

The Colts open the regular season against the Baltimore Ravens at home on September 13.