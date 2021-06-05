Watch
Coronavirus knocks Rahm out of Memorial after 6-shot lead

Darron Cummings/AP
Jon Rahm watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the Memorial golf tournament, Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 6:52 PM, Jun 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-05 18:52:01-04

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — One minute, Jon Rahm was headed for a blowout victory in the Memorial.

The next minute, he was out of the tournament with a positive test for the coronavirus.

It was a shocking turn of events. Rahm was subject to daily testing this week because he had been in close contact with a person who was COVID-19 positive.

He passed every test until Saturday morning when the second round of the rain-delayed tournament ended.

The final result was returned as he was on the 18th green capping off a 64 to tie the 54-hole record and lead by six.

