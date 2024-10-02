Cosmic baseball coming to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for a night under the stars (and black lights) at Victory Field! The will be one of five locations hosting the Cosmic Takeover Tour in 2025.

The tour features the Tri-City Chili Peppers, a college summer baseball team known for their unique and electrifying games played under stadium-grade black lights. This creates a one-of-a-kind experience that blends traditional baseball with music and special effects.

To secure your spot at this cosmic event, enter the ticket lottery and select "Indianapolis Indians" on the dropdown menu. Lottery selection dates will be announced once game dates are finalized.