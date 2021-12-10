COVID-19 concerns prompt Pacers to cancel practice

INDIANAPOLIS (AP/ESPN) — The Indiana Pacers canceled their Thursday practice, citing an abundance of caution because of COVID-19 protocols.

Indiana has already won twice this week — beating Washington on Monday and routing the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

ESPN reports coach Rick Carlisle has been placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols after having a positive result on a rapid test for COVID-19 following Wednesday's win.

Sources tell ESPN Carlisle took a PCR test Thursday but that result is not expected until Friday. A source also says Carslisle, who is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot, is experiencing "mild symptoms."

Pacers guard Justin Holiday has not played since entering the health and safety protocols on Nov. 30.

The Pacers are scheduled to play the Dallas Mavericks on Fri, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

