Crooked Stick Golf Club hosts Dye Junior Invitational

CARMEL, Ind. (WRTV) -- Some of the best junior golfers in the world travelled to Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel this week for the Pete and Alice Dye Junior Invitational.

Monday was the opening day for the event, with 36 boys and 36 girls playing in the respective tournaments.

Four girls and three boys from Indiana competed in the tournament. Taylor Snively, from Zionsville, has won the individual IHSAA girls golf state championship in each of the last two years, as a freshman and as a sophomore. Maya Fujisawa Keuling, from Carmel, placed third in state in 2025 as a freshman.

"We feel really privileged that these kids want to come out here and play," Lilly Dye Harmon, Pete and Alice Dye's granddaughter, said. "They are unbelievable, some of the best in the country, and we're really proud to host them. We wanted to share Pete and Alice's legacy with them, so then they'll know it going forward and hopefully spread it to everybody else."

"We're excited to have them," Crooked Stick Golf Club superintendent Jake Gargasz said. "This is the first event we're hosting since we reopened from construction. It'll be nice to see how it (the course) holds up to them."

Rounds 1 and 2 took place on Monday. The third and final round is on Tuesday morning. The golfers arrived on Sunday for a warm up and practice round.