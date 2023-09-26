Crooked Stick Golf Club to host 2028 U.S. Senior Open Championship

CARMEL — A central Indiana golf club will soon host one of the biggest senior golf tournaments in the world.

Crooked Stick Golf Club, in Carmel, has been announced as the host of the 2028 U.S. Senior Open Championship.

“The USGA is pleased to be returning to Scioto Country Club, Oak Tree National and Crooked Stick Golf Club as host sites for the U.S. Senior Open,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championships officer. “Each club has a distinguished history of hosting national championships and promoting professional and amateur competition. We know each course will challenge the world’s best players and the communities will be welcoming and supportive.”

Crooked Stick Golf Club will host its seventh USGA championship but first in almost two decades.

Crooked Stick hosted the 2009 U.S. Senior Open, where Fred Funk shot a 72-hold scoring record of 20-under par 268.

The Carmel club has also hosted the 1982 U.S. Junior Amateur, won by Rich Marik, the 1983 U.S. Senior Amateur, won by William Hyndman III, the 1989 U.S. Mid-Amateur, won by James Taylor, the 1993 U.S. Women’s Open, won by Laurie Merten, and the 2007 U.S. Women’s Amateur, won by Maria Jose Uribe.

Crooked Stick has also hosted numerous PGA Tour events.

The U.S. Senior Open is open to professional golfers, and amateurs with a Handicap Index® not exceeding 3.4, who are at least 50 years of age by the start of championship play.