Crossing the finish line: Preparing for the 15th annual Carmel Marathon

CARMEL— Two women are doing more than chasing a finish line at this weekend’s Carmel Marathon as they’re chasing purpose and proving perseverance.

Jennifer Joyce is one of them. Diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2020, she’s chosen not to let it define her. “If you know you have some adversity, something happens to you — you can keep going,” she says.

This Saturday, she’ll run the 5K at the Carmel Marathon and it's her 14th year participating in the event. Parkinson’s may have disrupted her life, but it didn’t derail her spirit.

“It’s a new reality but you just need to accept and move on and encourage others,” said Joyce. “People think it’s a death sentence and it's not because you can have a very fulfilled life with Parkinson’s if you just stay around people that are positive.”

WRTV

Jennifer credits her family especially her husband with helping her stay strong.

“It sounds crazy, but it’s been a blessing to get Parkinson’s, because it’s made me start living my life and not putting things off,” she said.

Across town, Stephanie Thomas is training for the full 26.2-mile marathon. She made the decision on New Year’s Eve, setting her sights on a top 10 finish and a shot at qualifying for the Boston Marathon.

She’s not training alone, either. Her youngest daughter has been by her side in a stroller every step of the way.

WRTV

Together, they average around 55 miles a week, often running six, seven, or eight miles at a time.

"If I can show my kids that you can have a goal, put in the work and accomplish it, that's a really big deal," said Thomas.

The race starts at 8:10 a.m. Saturday.