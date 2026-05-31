Curt Cignetti, IU’s Memorial Stadium featured on leaked College Football 27 cover

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Indiana football’s rise to the top keeps on giving.

Details of EA Sports’ popular video game College Football 27 leaked Saturday on the Xbox Store, and the deluxe edition cover features the Hoosiers’ head coach Curt Cignetti front and center with IU’s Memorial Stadium as the background.

Cignetti led the IU to its first ever national championship along with a perfect 16-0 record after defeating the Miami Hurricanes in January.

Since then, it continues to be a banner year for the Hoosiers. Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza was IU’s first No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Mendoza was joined by seven of his teammates in this year’s draft, setting a new record of Hoosiers to be selected by an NFL team.

Cignetti was also chosen to be the honorary pace car driver for the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 at the end of May.

Known for his pithy one-liners and forever frown on the sidelines, Cignetti is flanked by Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney on the cover. Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore can also be seen with his hands in the air.

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy and Texas linebacker Colin Simmons round out the athletes featured on this year’s game.

According to leaked images of the Xbox description, early beta access for game owners running from June 4-7 with early access starting July 2.

There’s also a Mascot Mashup feature where players can collect over 120 mascots and “bring the chaos to wild 11-on-11 matchups packed with over-the-top celebrations and mascot antics.”

Pre-order for the individual game isn’t available on the Xbox or Playstation stores at the time of this story’s publishing.

