Reports: Curt Cignetti signs new $13.2M deal at Indiana

AJ MAST/AP
Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti watches from the sideline as his team plays Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
BLOOMINGTON — Indiana acted fast to ensure Curt Cignetti stays put.

According to multiple reports, including ESPN, the Hoosiers signed their championship coach to a new deal worth $13.2 million annually through 2033.

The extension makes Cignetti the second-highest-paid coach in college football behind Georgia's Kirby Smart.

This marks the third time in two seasons that Indiana has renegotiated Cignetti's contract.

Back in October, Cignetti signed an eight-year deal with Indiana for $11.6 million.

Now, after leading Indiana to its first national championship, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the Hoosiers have been "the ultimate aggressors" in keeping their coach.

Cignetti has earned back-to-back Associated Press Coach of the Year and Big Ten Coach of the Year honors.

In his first season, the Hoosiers went 11-2, won their first Big Ten title since 1967, and earned their first College Football Playoffs. This past season, Indiana finished undefeated and won the national championship over Miami.

When Cignetti took over, Indiana was coming off a 3-9 season and had won just nine games total over the previous three seasons combined.

