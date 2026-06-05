Curt Cignetti takes center stage in EA Sports College Football 27 trailer

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Fresh off of winning the 2025 college football national championship, the hype train continues for the Indiana football program.

The Hoosiers are plastered all over the new EA Sports College Football 27 trailer with Coach Curt Cignetti taking center stage. Not only is Cignetti seen numerous times in the new trailer, but he is also on the cover for EA Sports College Football 27.

The trailer includes Cignetti overlooking Memorial Stadium, Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza's goal-line touchdown in the national championship game, and safety Jamari Sharpe intercepting a pass against Washington.

Sharpe's interception shown in the trailer is reminiscent of his game-sealing interception from the national championship game against Miami.

Click here to see the full trailer.

EA Sports College Football 27 is set to release worldwide on July 9th, 2026, on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.