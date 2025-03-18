Darian DeVries named new head coach of IU men’s basketball team

BLOOMINGTON — West Virginia’s Darian DeVries will be the next head coach of the IU men’s basketball team, the school announced on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old comes to Bloomington with 24 years of Division I coaching experience. His Drake and West Virginia teams went a combined 169-68 overall and 89-43 in conference play and won three conference championships, one in regular season and two postseason.

"This is unquestionably one of the top jobs in America. As someone who grew up in the Midwest loving the game of basketball, I've always admired the IU Basketball program for its championship-level success, tradition, and fan support," DeVries said. "There's a passion to succeed at the very highest levels both within the Big Ten and in the NCAA Tournament, and that's a desire that as a coach I share. On top of that, the alignment is there on a department and university level to make that happen. I'm excited for this opportunity and am ready to work relentlessly to assemble a staff and a roster that competes for championships."