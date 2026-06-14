Dennis Reinbold, founder of IndyCar team Dreyer & Reinbold, died at 65

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- The founder of the IndyCar team Dreyer and Reinbold Racing, Dennis J. Reinbold, has died at the age of 65.

Dreyer & Reinbold automobile dealerships and Dreyer & Reinbold Racing announced his passing on Sunday, sharing that Reinbold died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, surrounded by his family.

“We are heartbroken to share the passing of our owner, leader and friend, Dennis Reinbold,” Brian Gauker, General Manager of the Dreyer & Reinbold dealerships, said. “Dennis treated each of us as family, and family was his highest priority. We are determined to carry on his legacy of excellence with the dealerships.”

The BMW, Infiniti, Mini, Subaru, and Volkswagen dealerships are located in Indianapolis and Greenwood.

"Dennis was a proud son of Indianapolis," The team said in a statement. "He built a successful family of automobile dealerships across the state, and he loved the community of Indianapolis that gave him so much in return. That same devotion fueled his passion for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway—its history and the relentless pursuit of an Indy 500 win drove him every day. We can think of no better way to honor Dennis than to chase a victory in the 111th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Reinbold founded Dreyer & Reinbold Racing in 1999. Brett De Bord, the Chief Commercial Officer of Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, said his passion for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway—its history and the pursuit of an Indy 500 win—drove him every day.

In the most recent Indianapolis 500-Mile Race, the team fielded cars for drivers Conor Daly, Jack Harvey, and Rinus VeeKay. Over Dennis’s career, the team qualified all 53 cars it entered into the 500.

The team has led the field the last four out of six years.

“There is no better way to honor Dennis and his passion for our sport than to make him proud on the race track, and off it. There is simply no replacing his presence, vision and leadership," Chase Selman, General Manager of Dreyer & Reinbold Racing said.

"We ask race fans to join us in remembering the man, his passion for our sport, and the memories we shared.”

The team announced that memorial services are still pending.