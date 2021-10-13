Distance runner Agnes Tirop found dead at her home in Kenya

A two-time World Championships bronze medallist from Kenya, was found dead at her home, the country's track federation said on Wednesday.

The Associated Press reported that the federation said Agnes Tirop was allegedly stabbed by her husband.

She was 25 years old.

The news outlet reported that Athletics Kenya was informed of her death but still gathered information about what happened.

According to the AP, Tirop was allegedly found dead with stab wounds in her stomach at her home in Iten. Still, police could only confirm that they were investigating and did not give out immediate details about what happened.

Tirop won bronze at the 2017 and 2019 world champions in the women's 10,000 meters, the AP reported.