Divers from Indiana heading to the Olympics

INDIANAPOLIS — The diving team for Team USA is now official and there will be some familiar Indiana faces ready to represent in the Olympics.

The Olympic trials wrapped up in Indianapolis on Sunday night, and three divers with Indiana University ties made the cut.

Olympian Jessica Parratto will be diving with Delany Schnell in the women's synchronized 10-meter platform.

Hoosier pair Michael Hixon and Andrew Capobianco made the man's synchronized 3-meter springboard. Hixon is an IU grad and won the silver medal in the event with Sam Dorman in Rio.

A couple of Boilermakers also made the team. Brandon Loschiavo will compete in the individual 10-meter platform, and 17-year-old Tyler Downs will compete in the 3-meter springboard.

Downs will begin his time at Purdue University this fall.

The Olympic games begin July 23 in Tokyo.