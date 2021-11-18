Watch
Doja Cat, AJR, Twenty One Pilots highlight College Football Playoff concerts in Indianapolis

Jack Plunkett/Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP
Doja Cat performs on day two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival's second weekend on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
Doja Cat
Posted at 2:58 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 14:58:47-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The lineup for three days of concerts is set for the College Football Playoff weekend in January on Monument Circle.

Playoff officials announced Thursday that Doja Cat and AJR will perform Saturday, Jan. 8, while Twenty One Pilots and Ava Max will take the stage Sunday, Jan. 9.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. both days, and people will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Live-streamed performances will also be available online via CFP All Access and on AT&T social and digital platforms.

On Monday, Jan. 10, Sam Hunt and BRELAND will perform with gates opening at noon.

The College Football Playoff National Championship will kickoff at 8 p.m. Jan. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.

