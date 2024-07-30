Watch Now
Drew Kibler wins Silver at Olympics, becomes first Carmel swimmer to earn medal

Matthias Schrader/AP
Drew Kibler of the United States starts the first leg of the men's 4x200-meter freestyle relay heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
CARMEL — A Carmel Swimmer is winning big for Team USA and Indiana.

Drew Kibler not only one Silver at the Paris Olympics, he became the first Carmel swimmer to earn an Olympic Medal.

Kibler started the first leg of the men's 4 x 200-meter freestyle relay heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Tuesday in Nanterre, France and won big.

He's a two-time Olympian and now an Olympic medalist.

The 24-year-old Carmel native is also a three-time All-American and three-time big 12 champion. In 2019, he became a NCAA Championship for the 800 freestyle relay.

You can read more about Kibler, here.

