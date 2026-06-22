Dusty May leaving Michigan to become Dallas Mavericks head coach

DALLAS (WRTV) — Dusty May is leveling up less than three months after winning the NCAA national championship with Michigan.

ESPN reports that the Wolverines head coach is finalizing a deal with the Dallas Mavericks to become their next head coach. According to Adam Schefter, the ability to coach the 2026 NBA Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg was a big selling factor for May.

Before leading Michigan to its first basketball national title since 1989, May coached Florida Atlantic to its first Final Four appearance in 2023.

April’s national championship had added significance for May, as the Terre Haute native hoisted the trophy in his home state, winning it all in Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium.

May got his start in coaching at his alma mater Indiana under legendary head coach Bob Knight. May, a Terre Haute native, was a student manager during his undergraduate years at IU. He then returned to Bloomington in 2002 to become a video coordinator before ultimately becoming an assistant with the team.

The Mavericks fired former head coach Jason Kidd in May after five seasons with the team. Kidd led Dallas to the NBA Finals during the 2023-24 season but since then has missed the playoffs. Last season, the Mavs finished with a 26-56 record.