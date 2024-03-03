Edey leads No. 2 Purdue past Michigan State 80-74 to clinch share of 2nd straight Big Ten title

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey had 32 points and 11 rebounds, Braden Smith added 23 points and nine boards, and No. 2 Purdue beat Michigan State 80-74 on Saturday night to clinch a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship.

Gold confetti fell from the Mackey Arena rafters as Purdue celebrated its conference-best 26th title. With a win in either of their final two games, the Boilermakers (26-3, 15-3) would claim their second straight outright regular-season crown.

The last Big Ten team to win back-to-back outright regular-season titles was Ohio State in 2006 and 2007.

Michigan State (17-12, 9-9) shot just 39% and has lost three straight. Tyson Walker had 14 points and seven rebounds, Jaden Akins scored 13, Malik Hall added 12 and Xavier Booker 11.

Fletcher Loyer finished with 15 points for Purdue, which won for the 16th straight time at home.