ESPN: Colts give All-Pro RB Jonathan Taylor permission to seek trade

INDIANAPOLIS — Per ESPN sources, the Indianapolis Colts have given All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, made the announcement on Twitter on Monday.

According to Schefter, other NFL teams are now deciding whether to make an offer to the Colts.

If Taylor is traded, the Colts running backs room still includes Kenyan Drake, Deon Jackson, Zack Moss, who is recovering from a broken arm, Jason Huntley, Evan Hull and Jake Funk.