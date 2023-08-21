Watch Now
Sports

Actions

ESPN: Colts give All-Pro RB Jonathan Taylor permission to seek trade

JONATHAN TAYLOR TRADED (3).jpg
WRTV
JONATHAN TAYLOR TRADED (3).jpg
Posted at 6:06 PM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 18:06:26-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Per ESPN sources, the Indianapolis Colts have given All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, made the announcement on Twitter on Monday.

According to Schefter, other NFL teams are now deciding whether to make an offer to the Colts.

If Taylor is traded, the Colts running backs room still includes Kenyan Drake, Deon Jackson, Zack Moss, who is recovering from a broken arm, Jason Huntley, Evan Hull and Jake Funk.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE