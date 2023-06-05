ESPN: Colts investigate player for violating NFL gambling policy

INDIANAPOLIS — According to ESPN, The Indianapolis Colts acknowledged an ongoing investigation into a player for violating the NFL gambling policy.

The player being investigated is unnamed.

"We are aware of the NFL's investigation and will have no further comment at this time," a team official told ESPN.

NEWS: The Indianapolis Colts have acknowledged an ongoing NFL investigation of an unnamed player for violations of the league's gambling policy.



"We are aware of the NFL’s investigation and will have no further comment at this time," a team official said. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) June 5, 2023

WRTV has reached out to the Indianapolis Colts for further comment.