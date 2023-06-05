Watch Now
Sports

Actions

ESPN: Colts investigate player for violating NFL gambling policy

Colts Primary.PNG
WRTV photo.
Six Colts named NFL All-Pros.
Colts Primary.PNG
Posted at 4:44 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 16:44:47-04

INDIANAPOLIS — According to ESPN, The Indianapolis Colts acknowledged an ongoing investigation into a player for violating the NFL gambling policy.

The player being investigated is unnamed.

"We are aware of the NFL's investigation and will have no further comment at this time," a team official told ESPN.

WRTV has reached out to the Indianapolis Colts for further comment.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE