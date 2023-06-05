ESPN: Colts investigate player for violating NFL gambling policy

INDIANAPOLIS — According to ESPN, The Indianapolis Colts acknowledged an ongoing investigation into a player for violating the NFL gambling policy.
The player being investigated is unnamed.
"We are aware of the NFL's investigation and will have no further comment at this time," a team official told ESPN.
WRTV has reached out to the Indianapolis Colts for further comment.