ESPN: Indianapolis will host the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will be held in Indianapolis, according to ESPN.

2025 will mark the first time Indianapolis has hosted the event. The city is riding a wave of popularity in the league after drafting the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer, Caitlin Clark, in April.

ESPN says Indiana also leads the league with 38 nationally televised games, 10 of which have set WNBA viewership records across several networks.

Previous WNBA All-Star Games have been held in Phoenix, Las Vegas and Chicago.

ESPN says the league is expected to formally announce the news later this week.

